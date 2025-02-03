Erdoğan signals age restriction for social media

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signaled that Türkiye may impose an age limit on social media use, as the government is considering new regulations to curb digital risks.

“We are evaluating various regulations, including stricter monitoring of sharing platforms and imposing an age limit on their use,” Erdoğan said on Feb. 3 at an event in Istanbul.

The gathering marked the inauguration of a major education complex in the Esenyurt district.

“Screen addiction, which has spread like a plague in society, is also at the top of our agenda,” Erdoğan said. “We cannot leave our children unattended in the chaotic climate of digital media. We cannot stand by and watch young minds being occupied under the pretext of freedom.”

His remarks followed similar statements from Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, who said last week that authorities were seeking to ban social media access for those under 16.

“[To use social media] our children must reach an age that allows them to make their own decisions according to objective criteria,” Uraloğlu said in a televised remarks on private broadcaster CNN Türk. “We want our children under the age of 16 not to enter social media.”

Uraloğlu also addressed the status of Discord and Roblox, both currently banned in Türkiye, saying the platforms could be reinstated if they comply with the country's regulations.

“If a platform has beneficial material, we can keep using it, provided they eliminate its negative effects,” he stated.

Uraloğlu said officials from both platforms initially rejected the requests from Turkish authorities, citing the laws of the countries where they were founded.

However, ongoing talks are aimed at finding a middle ground. "If we reach an agreement, they could be reopened as a result of a legal process," he said.

Türkiye banned Discord last October over concerns of child exploitation, following a court ruling in Ankara. Roblox was also blocked a few months earlier for similar reasons.

A parliamentary commission was poised to embark on international visits to Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Norway as part of its initiative to regulate children's social media usage.

The commission, dedicated to child rights and operating in coordination with relevant ministries, will delve into social media regulations implemented by various countries.

As part of its efforts, the delegation will gather insights from global practices during these overseas visits.

The commission also intends to contact Australian authorities, which recently established a minimum age of 16 for social media use, to obtain comprehensive information through the Turkish embassy.