Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has renewed his calls for a new charter and informed that he commissioned 10 aides to coordinate these works, underlining that the government’s combined efforts for a new constitution and creating a terror-free country will further rise Türkiye in the coming period.

In an address to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) provincial organizations on the day Türkiye marks the military coup that took place in 1960, Erdoğan informed that he set a team composed of 10 law experts who will accelerate the works for a new constitution.

“We, as the People’s Alliance, hope to meet with other political parties on the same ground [for the new charter],” Erdoğan said, referring to his alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Recalling that the May 27 coup put a brake to Turkish development and democratization process, Erdoğan said they are very committed to rewriting the Turkish constitution with a civilian and democratic notion.

“We hope to see other political parties’ joining us,” he said, expressing the importance he attaches on this new step.

“We are committed to introducing a new constitution that prevails freedoms which will crown the Turkish politics,” he said.

Türkiye will further rise as PKK problem ends

Another important process concerns creating a terror-free country following the PKK’s decision to disband itself on May 12 Erdoğan recalled, suggesting that Türkiye’s advance will enter a new era after it gets rid of terrorism.

“The entire 88 million of our people will win as we create terror-free country,” Erdoğan stated.

The intelligence and security organizations are carefully conducting the process, the president stated, “Nobody should get concerned. Myself and valuable leader of the MHP, Mr Bahçeli, as two experienced leaders, we both know what we are doing. Our security bodies also know what they are doing.”

Turkish democracy to win as a result of fraud operations

Erdoğan, speaking at the Court of Accounts earlier in the day, stressed that it will be the Turkish people and democracy to benefit from the ongoing corruption investigations.

“I would like to underline the following point: Türkiye is a state of law, and no one in Türkiye is above the law or outside its scope. Everyone who holds public office, whether appointed or elected, is obligated to protect what is entrusted to them by the nation,” President Erdoğan said in his speech on the 163rd anniversary of the Court of Accounts in Ankara on May 27.

“If there is any unlawfulness or irregularity in works, actions and expenditures, it must be held accountable first by the judiciary and then by the nation,” he said, obviously referring to ongoing corruption case against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and senior municipal officials.

Erdoğan also stressed that it was time to review the functions of the municipalities which fail to bring essential services to the people.

He also criticized Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Özgür Özel for bringing Türkiye’s issues to international for a as he did over the weekend as the CHP hosted the Socialist International.