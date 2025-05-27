Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

ANKARA
Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has renewed his calls for a new charter and informed that he commissioned 10 aides to coordinate these works, underlining that the government’s combined efforts for a new constitution and creating a terror-free country will further rise Türkiye in the coming period.

In an address to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) provincial organizations on the day Türkiye marks the military coup that took place in 1960, Erdoğan informed that he set a team composed of 10 law experts who will accelerate the works for a new constitution.

“We, as the People’s Alliance, hope to meet with other political parties on the same ground [for the new charter],” Erdoğan said, referring to his alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Recalling that the May 27 coup put a brake to Turkish development and democratization process, Erdoğan said they are very committed to rewriting the Turkish constitution with a civilian and democratic notion.

“We hope to see other political parties’ joining us,” he said, expressing the importance he attaches on this new step.

“We are committed to introducing a new constitution that prevails freedoms which will crown the Turkish politics,” he said.

Türkiye will further rise as PKK problem ends

 

Another important process concerns creating a terror-free country following the PKK’s decision to disband itself on May 12 Erdoğan recalled, suggesting that Türkiye’s advance will enter a new era after it gets rid of terrorism.

“The entire 88 million of our people will win as we create terror-free country,” Erdoğan stated.

The intelligence and security organizations are carefully conducting the process, the president stated, “Nobody should get concerned. Myself and valuable leader of the MHP, Mr Bahçeli, as two experienced leaders, we both know what we are doing. Our security bodies also know what they are doing.”

Turkish democracy to win as a result of fraud operations

 

Erdoğan, speaking at the Court of Accounts earlier in the day, stressed that it will be the Turkish people and democracy to benefit from the ongoing corruption investigations.

“I would like to underline the following point: Türkiye is a state of law, and no one in Türkiye is above the law or outside its scope. Everyone who holds public office, whether appointed or elected, is obligated to protect what is entrusted to them by the nation,” President Erdoğan said in his speech on the 163rd anniversary of the Court of Accounts in Ankara on May 27.

“If there is any unlawfulness or irregularity in works, actions and expenditures, it must be held accountable first by the judiciary and then by the nation,” he said, obviously referring to ongoing corruption case against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and senior municipal officials.

Erdoğan also stressed that it was time to review the functions of the municipalities which fail to bring essential services to the people.

He also criticized Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Özgür Özel for bringing Türkiye’s issues to international for a as he did over the weekend as the CHP hosted the Socialist International.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony
DEM Party meets AKP to discuss terror-free Türkiye bid

DEM Party meets AKP to discuss 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Türkiye deepens crackdown on illegal betting

Türkiye deepens crackdown on illegal betting
Türkiye to fine airline passengers who unbuckle before the plane stops

Türkiye to fine airline passengers who unbuckle before the plane stops
Kurtulmuş kicks off party tour as his term nears end

Kurtulmuş kicks off party tour as his term nears end
Turkish top diplomat due in Ukraine after Russia talks

Turkish top diplomat due in Ukraine after Russia talks
Türkiye, Pakistan, Azerbaijan to form three-way strategic partnership: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Pakistan, Azerbaijan to form three-way strategic partnership: Erdoğan
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿