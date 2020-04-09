Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president sent Passover greetings on April 8 to the country’s Jewish community.

"On the occasion of Passover, I would like to emphasize once again that mutual love and respect in society is the foundation of peace and tranquility," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"While our country is combating coronavirus, which affects the whole world, our nation has once again demonstrated that it can overcome all difficulties with unity and solidarity,” he said.

The virus known as COVID019 appeared in China in December and has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins.

"On the occasion of their holidays, I would like to express my best wishes to all Jews, especially our Jewish citizens, with whom we live in peace, and greet them with my heart,” said Erdoğan.

The Passover, or Pesach, the holiday commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt under Moses and is considered one of the holiest times on the Jewish calendar.





