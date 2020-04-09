Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

  • April 09 2020 09:42:00

Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

Turkey's president sent Passover greetings on April 8 to the country’s Jewish community.

"On the occasion of Passover, I would like to emphasize once again that mutual love and respect in society is the foundation of peace and tranquility," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"While our country is combating coronavirus, which affects the whole world, our nation has once again demonstrated that it can overcome all difficulties with unity and solidarity,” he said.

The virus known as COVID019 appeared in China in December and has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins.

"On the occasion of their holidays, I would like to express my best wishes to all Jews, especially our Jewish citizens, with whom we live in peace, and greet them with my heart,” said Erdoğan.

The Passover, or Pesach, the holiday commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt under Moses and is considered one of the holiest times on the Jewish calendar.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 87, with 38,226 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 87, with 38,226 total cases

  3. Turkey shall adopt to post-coronavirus world order, says communications director

    Turkey shall adopt to post-coronavirus world order, says communications director

  4. People fined for violating Turkey’s virus rules

    People fined for violating Turkey’s virus rules

  5. Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

    Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas
Recommended
8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria
Ankara launches COVID-19 isolation tracking project

Ankara launches COVID-19 isolation tracking project

Ankara categorizes pandemics as urgent situations

Ankara categorizes pandemics as 'urgent situations'
Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas
Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey

Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey
COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats

COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats
WORLD Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

The global chemical weapons watchdog on April 8 for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks, saying President Bashar al-Assad's air force used the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017.  

ECONOMY Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam

Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam

The fallout from the coronavirus spread that has killed more than 83,000 people and wreaked havoc on economies around the world could push around half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam said on April 9.
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.