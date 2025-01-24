Erdoğan says 'wounds healing' in quake-hit regions

Erdoğan says 'wounds healing' in quake-hit regions

MALATYA
Erdoğan says wounds healing in quake-hit regions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday emphasized the progress made in rebuilding Türkiye's southern regions, devastated by the earthquakes of early 2023, declaring that the "wounds are healing."

“While we are delivering the houses of citizens whose homes were destroyed in the earthquake, we are also rebuilding our cities,” Erdoğan said at a housing delivery ceremony in Malatya.

The event marked the handover of 201,000th new home in the region since the disaster.

"I hope that our new houses will bring good luck. We continue to heal the wounds of the Feb. 6 earthquakes," Erdoğan stated.

He said 45 percent of the planned housing projects had been completed, with 68,700 independent units set to be delivered in Malatya by the end of the year.

Across the entire earthquake zone, nearly 453,000 homes are expected to be ready by then.

“Hopefully, before the end of the year, all our citizens in our 11 provinces in the earthquake zone will have peaceful and safe homes,” he added. “There will not be a single earthquake victim who has not opened his workplace.”

The ceremony also inaugurated the second phase of a ring road project in Malatya, with construction on the remaining 15.3 kilometers of the road ongoing. Erdoğan assured residents of additional infrastructure projects to support the region’s recovery.

The twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, measuring magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5, struck southern Türkiye and northern Syria. They killed more than 53,000 people in Türkiye and over 8,000 in Syria.

The quakes were the deadliest to hit the region in two decades. The initial 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours, followed by the second powerful tremor further north later that day.

The destruction spanned 11 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Hatay and Kahramanmaraş, and severely impacted Syrian regions such as Aleppo and Idlib.

In Türkiye, more than 35,000 buildings collapsed, and over 200,000 were heavily damaged.

The tremors have caused extensive destruction of Syrian cities and towns, massive internal and international displacement, compounding the challenges of a prolonged conflict and economic crisis.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

    EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

  2. US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

    US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

  3. Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

    Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

  4. Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

    Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

  5. Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

    Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases
Recommended
EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia
Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases
Türkiye awaits US to address bilateral issues from ex-administration: Fidan

Türkiye awaits US to address bilateral issues from ex-administration: Fidan
Two al-Qaida suspects nabbed in Istanbul

Two al-Qaida suspects nabbed in Istanbul
Talent manager detained over alleged role in 2013 Gezi Park protests

Talent manager detained over alleged role in 2013 Gezi Park protests
Ceremonies remember assassinated journalist Uğur Mumcu

Ceremonies remember assassinated journalist Uğur Mumcu
WORLD US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.
ECONOMY Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Combined turnover of nearly 450 shopping centers in Türkiye reached $55 billion last year, according to Nuri Şapkacı, president of the Council of Shopping Centers (AYD).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿