Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'

ISPARTA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed confidence in Türkiye's economic trajectory, citing improved indicators and increased national income over the past 21 years.

"Türkiye is a player in a very different league today, with 32 million employees and 16 million retirees," he told a crowd during a rally in Isparta ahead of the upcoming local elections.

"We have never allowed our country to deviate from its goals, regardless of other factors, by maintaining a climate of confidence and stability," he said. "We act with the same understanding today."

Erdoğan underscored the tripled national income over the last 21 years, during which he has been in office, expressing optimism about the possibility of doubling it in the near future.

"In this way, we can all achieve better levels of welfare," he remarked, urging active participation in the progress.

"We are after creating an infrastructure where our people can mobilize these qualities, use them and turn them into added value."

The president suggested "threats to the nation's economic stability," including external factors and natural disasters like the major earthquakes that struck last February.

"In the last 10 years, Türkiye has been subjected to many trials, from terrorism to coup attempts, from the pandemic to the conflicts in our region. These earthquakes, the disaster of the century, increased the burden on us even more," he said.

"Our nation has maintained the unity, solidarity and brotherhood it displayed in the earthquake at the ballot box."

Erdoğan acknowledged the current challenge of high living costs and its impact on individuals with fixed incomes.

"God willing, we will overcome these problems. We will start to see the results of the program we are implementing from the second half of this year," he said.

"In fact, our general economic indicators are very good. Our national income, employment, production and exports are at the highest level in our history."

Erdoğan promised benefits for employees and retirees in case inflation decreases.

"Don't fall for any other lies. In the old Türkiye, decades of the country's history were wasted because of this braggart political approach," he said.

"In a country where insecurity, instability, unprogrammed and unplanned politics prevail, everyone loses, most of all the working people and pensioners."