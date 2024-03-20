Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'

Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'

ISPARTA
Erdoğan says Türkiyes economic indicators positive

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed confidence in Türkiye's economic trajectory, citing improved indicators and increased national income over the past 21 years.

"Türkiye is a player in a very different league today, with 32 million employees and 16 million retirees," he told a crowd during a rally in Isparta ahead of the upcoming local elections.

"We have never allowed our country to deviate from its goals, regardless of other factors, by maintaining a climate of confidence and stability," he said. "We act with the same understanding today."

Erdoğan underscored the tripled national income over the last 21 years, during which he has been in office, expressing optimism about the possibility of doubling it in the near future.

"In this way, we can all achieve better levels of welfare," he remarked, urging active participation in the progress.

"We are after creating an infrastructure where our people can mobilize these qualities, use them and turn them into added value."

The president suggested "threats to the nation's economic stability," including external factors and natural disasters like the major earthquakes that struck last February.

"In the last 10 years, Türkiye has been subjected to many trials, from terrorism to coup attempts, from the pandemic to the conflicts in our region. These earthquakes, the disaster of the century, increased the burden on us even more," he said.

"Our nation has maintained the unity, solidarity and brotherhood it displayed in the earthquake at the ballot box."

Erdoğan acknowledged the current challenge of high living costs and its impact on individuals with fixed incomes.

"God willing, we will overcome these problems. We will start to see the results of the program we are implementing from the second half of this year," he said.

"In fact, our general economic indicators are very good. Our national income, employment, production and exports are at the highest level in our history."

Erdoğan promised benefits for employees and retirees in case inflation decreases.

"Don't fall for any other lies. In the old Türkiye, decades of the country's history were wasted because of this braggart political approach," he said.

"In a country where insecurity, instability, unprogrammed and unplanned politics prevail, everyone loses, most of all the working people and pensioners."

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiyes economic indicators positive

Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'

    Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'

  2. Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'

    Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'

  3. Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

    Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

  4. UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

    UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

  5. Pakistan gets draft approval for $1.1 bln IMF payout

    Pakistan gets draft approval for $1.1 bln IMF payout
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat to attend nuclear energy summit

Turkish top diplomat to attend nuclear energy summit
Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar
Turkish airstrikes destroy 27 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes destroy 27 PKK targets in northern Iraq
YÖK introduces new regulations to higher education programs

YÖK introduces new regulations to higher education programs
Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation

Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation
Lake Burdurs shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts

Lake Burdur's shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts
WORLD Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of neo-Nazism

Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'

Russia launched a furious tirade at the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday, arguing the IOC's restrictions on Russian athletes and its criticism of the Moscow-organised Friendship Games amounted to "neo-Nazism".
ECONOMY UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

Britain's annual inflation rate fell more than expected in February, official data showed on March 20, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates in the coming months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿