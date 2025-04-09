Erdoğan says Türkiye will weather global trade war

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 9 that Türkiye is well-positioned to withstand the escalating global trade war, as sweeping tariffs imposed by the United States send shockwaves through international markets.

“The global system is cracking at its core... It would not be an exaggeration to say that a hurricane is coming that will affect everyone,” Erdoğan said in a televised address in parliament.

His remarks come days after U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a new round of tariffs affecting a range of countries. Türkiye faces a 10 percent levy on exports to the U.S.

"International trade wars have evolved into a new dimension in the last week... Türkiye is one of the countries that has managed this process best," Erdoğan said.

"There is serious uncertainty in the world, but Türkiye also has a strong economic program. We will get through this period more easily as we are among the countries with low tariffs."

Erdoğan believes the global uncertainties will not have a negative impact on domestic trade and production.

“May our business world be at ease, may our citizens be at ease,” he said.

“Our country, which was pushed out of the playground for various reasons in the past, has become one of the founding actors of the new era. It is accepted that a setting without Türkiye has no chance of survival.”

Erdoğan took aim at the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), accusing its leadership of being out of touch with Türkiye’s evolving geopolitical position.

“They still think that Türkiye operates with permission. Türkiye has become a country whose permission is sought,” he said. "Türkiye has become a playmaker whose own script is written, not an extra given a role in the games of great powers.”

The president also criticized the CHP’s support for protests against the recent arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on corruption charges.

“The Türkiye where you took over the streets of anarchy is in the past,” he said. “The days when you locked down trade and production are in the past.”

Despite the ongoing tensions, Erdoğan projected confidence in the country's economic path.

“The decline in inflation will continue. We continue our disciplined stance in fiscal policy,” he said. “There is improvement in the external balance. Things are also going well on the export side.”