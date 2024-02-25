Erdoğan says Türkiye 'transitioning to global power'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday that Türkiye is evolving from a regional force to a global power.

"With the help of God and the support of our nation, we have brought all those who oppose Türkiye to their knees. We have never backed down in the face of attempts to invade the country," Erdoğan said during a rally in southern Adana city on Feb. 25.

In his speech, Erdoğan underscored his administration's stance in international affairs, accusing unnamed opponents of "seeking validation from Europe" at the expense of national interests. "We are a country that is appreciated all over the world for its stance," he stated.

"Türkiye is on its way to becoming a global power, not just a regional migration," he declared, "We are present in Libya and Karabakh. In all these places, Türkiye stands shoulder to shoulder with its brothers and walks confidently on this path."

Erdoğan also lauded the country's strides in the defense industry, noting the domestic production of weapons and the commissioning of short-runway ship TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's first LHD-class vessel. He revealed plans to build an advanced segment of this ship and disclosed ongoing efforts to construct indigenous production submarines.

The president also cited the successful maiden flight of KAAN, the country's fifth-generation fighter jet. Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), the warplane features advanced technology developed by ASELSAN, a leading defense firm in Türkiye, including an electronic warfare system and a 360-degree electro-optical surveillance system.

"Türkiye is literally writing an epic in the field of defense industry," Erdoğan remarked. "Türkiye's achievements increase our determination and instill self-confidence in friendly countries."

With high air combat range and supersonic strategic attack capabilities, the KAAN is poised to replace the F-16 in the Air Forces Command's inventory.

Defense Industry Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün has previously hailed KAAN as a milestone in the vision of domesticity and nationality that the country has drawn in the defense industry.

The project, initiated in 2016, anticipates a span of 10 years for mass production.

Providing insight into the aircraft, İsmail Hakkı Pekin, former chief of military intelligence, stated that KAAN’s mass production would take a decade, but once operational, the Turkish Air Force would emerge as "the region's most formidable air power."

