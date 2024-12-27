Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'

BALIKESIR
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 27 that Türkiye has emerged "with a clean face" on its handling of Syrian refugees, amid the backdrop of the recent ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"We stood in the right place in Syria. For 13 years, we protected our brotherhood law, protected the oppressed and we were vindicated," Erdoğan said at an event in the western city of Balıkesir.

His comments come as thousands of Syrian refugees in Türkiye attempt to return to their homeland following Assad's removal from power.

"We passed the test of humanity honorably," he said.

"The way for our Syrian brothers and sisters to return to their homeland has been opened. Those who used their presence as negative propaganda are uncomfortable with their return today because their propaganda materials will be gone."

The president also accused the opposition of lamenting Assad's downfall.

"They know that their reason for existence will disappear. These politicians have never stood by their states and nations in any period of their history," he remarked.

"They cannot read the developments in the region as Türkiye-centered... They will surely be held accountable before history and the nation."

