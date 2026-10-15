Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 15 that Türkiye had become a global player in education, citing the growing number of foreign students coming to the country for their studies.

“We are now in a new league not only in the defense industry, diplomacy, tourism and foreign trade, but also in terms of our international education vision,” Erdoğan said at an event organized by the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Ankara.

He described Türkiye’s ability to attract tens of thousands of students from abroad each year as a major achievement.

“Becoming a country that attracts tens of thousands of students from abroad every year is a great success for Türkiye. It is the clearest symbol of the historic transformation taking place in education,” he said.

“Although those who view the world and Türkiye through the eyes of others may still not have realized it, our country is now a global player.”

The Turkish Maarif Foundation was established to expand Türkiye’s international educational activities. Its mandate includes providing formal and nonformal education, awarding scholarships at all levels from preschool to university, opening educational institutions and dormitories and training educators.

The foundation also conducts scientific research, carries out research and development projects, publishes academic works and develops educational methods in accordance with the laws and regulations of the countries in which it operates.

According to information provided about the foundation, it has established representative offices in 52 countries following official contacts with 104 countries worldwide, while conducting activities in 67 countries.

Its international network includes schools, universities, education centers and student dormitories. The foundation has also signed protocols aimed at opening additional schools, expanding its educational activities abroad.

Through these operations, the foundation seeks to strengthen Türkiye’s presence in international education and encourage cultural and civilizational exchange between Türkiye and the countries where it operates.