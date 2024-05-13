Erdoğan says Türkiye, Greece focus on positive agenda

ANKARA

Türkiye and Greece are prioritizing positive engagement and maintaining open dialogue channels despite disagreements, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated.

"With each meeting, our hopes for the future of our cooperation increase even more," Erdoğan said following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the capital Ankara on May 13.

The president characterized the discussions as "extremely productive, sincere and constructive."

"We are committed to our will to solve problems through sincere dialogue, good neighborliness and international law," he said.

"Despite the differences of opinion, we focus on the positive agenda by keeping our dialogue channels open... We are determined to focus on the positive agenda and constructive ideas."

The strengthening of cooperation between Türkiye and Greece will benefit the entire region, according to Erdoğan.

Efforts to enhance bilateral trade were also discussed, with Erdoğan revealing ambitions to increase last year's $6 billion trade volume to $10 billion.

The fight against terrorist organizations featured prominently in the talks, as Erdoğan emphasized the "growing unity" between Türkiye and Greece on this front.

He conveyed expectations to Greece, a NATO ally, that terrorist organizations "should have no place in the region's future."

Mitsotakis echoed Erdoğan's sentiments, highlighting the importance of fostering positive cooperation and stability. He emphasized the significance of recent visits to Ankara, suggesting they reflect a positive development in neighborly relations.

"The positive cooperation agenda comprises important measures for ensuring stability," the Greek premier remarked.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan criticized Mitsotakis' characterization of the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization during his speech.

"Hamas is a resistance organization whose lands have been occupied since 1947, and it has protected its lands after the occupation," Erdoğan said.

"I do not see Hamas as a terrorist organization. On the contrary, I see Hamas as people struggling to protect their own land and their own people."

Mitsotakis' visit followed a landmark meeting held last December in Athens, where both leaders expressed their commitment to open a "new page" in diplomatic relations.

The five-hour discussion, held on the sidelines of the first high cooperation council gathering between the two nations in seven years, marked a potential turning point in their historically strained relations.

During the meeting, Erdoğan and Mitsotakis signed a non-binding declaration of friendship and good neighborly relations.

The agreement underscored the mutual intention to cultivate "a spirit of solidarity" amid shared challenges, while also reaffirming respect for each other's legal positions and endorsing the U.N. Charter as a cornerstone for maintaining peace and fostering friendly cooperation.

Recent positive gestures from both sides have paved the way for the upcoming discussions, signaling a departure from longstanding tensions rooted in territorial disputes, differences in maritime boundaries and divergent political ideologies.

The thaw in relations gained momentum following Greece's swift response to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye in February last year, where they sent rescue teams and aid. The solidarity between the two nations deepened after a tragic train crash in northern Greece, with Ankara expressing condolences and providing assistance.