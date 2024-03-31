Erdoğan says polls to 'lead new era' in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed optimism as he cast his vote in local elections on March 31, hailing the polls as a potential catalyst for a fresh chapter in the nation's trajectory.

Speaking to the media in Istanbul's Üsküdar district alongside his wife, Emine Erdoğan, the president underscored the significance of the elections.

"I hope [the elections] will lead to the beginning of a new era in our country," the president remarked.

His comments reflect a sense of anticipation regarding the outcome of the local elections.

"We recently held the parliamentary and presidential elections. Today, we are holding the local government elections... We had a very intense campaign," he noted, acknowledging the considerable political engagement preceding the polls.

"I hope local governments will produce a good result for our country and our nation."

The president's visit to the polling station in Üsküdar was met with a reception from local officials and supporters. He was welcomed by Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen, the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Istanbul chair, Osman Nuri Kabaktepe, and other authorities.

During his visit, Erdoğan engaged with citizens both inside and outside the polling station, posing for photos and exchanging pleasantries. After spending some time interacting with voters, he departed the school where the polling station was located.