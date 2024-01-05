Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan says intl capital inflows, reserves soaring

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed optimism about Türkiye's economic performance, revealing that international capital inflows have surged and the country's total reserves have surpassed $145 billion.

"Despite hot conflicts, crises, and increasing uncertainty in the global economy, we consider the historical record we broke in exports precious," Erdoğan stated, referring to the recent announcement of $255.8 billion in exports for the year 2023.

In an address at Istanbul's Çırağan Palace on Jan. 5, Erdoğan underscored his administration's "commitment to its growth targets," asserting that the benefits of the expanding economy would reach all 85 million citizens through the creation of added value. "As the Turkish economy grows, all 85 million people will benefit from the added value that will emerge," he said.

The president highlighted the positive trends in international investment inflows and reduced exchange rate movements, revealing that the total reserves of the country's central bank have reached $145.5 billion.

"Every global crisis brings new opportunities for Türkiye to grow and move up the competitive league. The decline in Türkiye's risk premium and the diversification of the real sector's access to long-term financing are promising developments in this direction," he remarked.

According to October 2023 data, employment in Türkiye reached 32 million, representing an increase of 812,000 compared to the same period in the previous year, the president informed.

"While much greater achievements await Türkiye, the key lies in protecting our unity and solidarity," he stated.

Addressing the influence of technological advancements on the workforce, Erdoğan pointed out that the twin transformation of digitalization and green initiatives significantly impacts working life. "Changes in technology are closely related to working life and employers, as in other fields," he stated.

The president also provided insight into the economic roadmap for the next five years, expressing "full confidence in the country's economic management and its policies." Despite geopolitical risks, he noted that decisions have started to yield positive results.

Anticipating a clear decline in inflation in the second half of 2024, Erdoğan assured that fiscal discipline would not be compromised and affirmed ongoing efforts to create financing opportunities supporting investment and exports.

capital incomes,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Appeals court head acknowledges deep disagreements with top court

Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court
LATEST NEWS

  1. Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court

    Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court

  2. Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

    Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

  3. UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

    UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

  4. Journalist given travel ban over social media post

    Journalist given travel ban over social media post

  5. US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war

    US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war
Recommended
Appeals court head acknowledges deep disagreements with top court

Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court
Journalist given travel ban over social media post

Journalist given travel ban over social media post
US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war

US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war
İmamoğlu embarks on reelection campaign for Istanbul

İmamoğlu embarks on reelection campaign for Istanbul
Istanbuls Bebek among worlds coolest neighborhoods

Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods
Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert
WORLD UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

U.K. police said Friday that no investigation has been launched into Prince Andrew after an anti-monarchy group filed a complaint based on recently released U.S. court documents detailing people linked to accused sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY UK Trade Secretary Badenoch visits Türkiye

UK Trade Secretary Badenoch visits Türkiye

Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch paid a visit to Türkiye to strengthen business links ahead of the expected launch of trade deal talks later this year, said the U.K.’s Department of Business and Trade in a statement on Jan. 5.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.