Erdoğan says he will meet Greek PM in New York

ANKARA-Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 19 that he would meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York.

Speaking at a news conference before departing for New York, Erdoğan said Turkey, which hosts some 4 million refugees - most of whom are Syrians - was "suffering the biggest burden and the heaviest downsides" of migration, adding that Turkey would take the necessary steps if its counterparts did not.