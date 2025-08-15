Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has once again urged the international community to act to save the civilians in Gaza in the face of mounting military attacks by the Israeli army amid its plans to fully occupy the enclave.

“History is bearing witness to those who took action and to those who turned away from the cruelty in Gaza. Gaza has no time to lose; the international community must heed the voice of the global conscience and act. The future of humanity will be shaped by the courage of the steps we take today,” Erdoğan said in an article he penned for Al Jazeera on Aug. 15.

Titled “The Conscience of Humanity is Being Tested in Gaza,” the article was published in three languages, English, Arabic and Turkish.

Here are some excerpts from Erdoğan’s article:

-The humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the Gaza Strip must not be perceived merely as a conflict confined to a narrow strip of land; rather, it should be regarded as a deepening humanitarian catastrophe that wounds the collective conscience of humanity with each passing day. Israel’s months-long bombardments have targeted women, children, and the elderly, rendering cities uninhabitable.

-To date, more than 61,000 Palestinians -the majority of them women and children- have been killed in Israeli attacks. This picture is not only the mark of war, but also a stark testament to a systematic policy of annihilation.

-In the face of such a dire picture, the world’s silence or its feeble responses only deepen the suffering and pave the way for the continuation of oppression. The West’s double standards - rushing to act in other crises while adopting an ambivalent approach to Gaza - undermine the credibility of an international order purportedly founded upon principles and rules.

-From the outset, Türkiye has demonstrated a resolute, consistent, and principled stance to end the atrocities and worsening humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Our Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, and our civil society organisations are working actively on the ground, and despite all obstacles, food, medicines, and medical supplies are being delivered to the region with the support of brotherly nations in the vicinity. Wounded Gazans are being evacuated and treated in Türkiye. These relief efforts not only address urgent needs but also proclaim to the world that the people of Gaza are not alone.

-The violence in Gaza threatens not only the Palestinian people but the stability of the entire region. Tensions between Israel and Iran heighten the risk of a broader conflict, with the potential to disrupt the security balance from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Gulf. The deepening of the crisis poses serious threats in the form of new waves of displacement, increased radicalisation, and risks to energy security. The Gaza question is, therefore, not solely a humanitarian crisis but also a matter of strategic importance for global security and peace.

-The path to a solution is, in essence, clear. An immediate ceasefire must be declared, and all attacks must be halted unconditionally. Humanitarian corridors must be opened to ensure the unimpeded delivery of food, water, and medical aid, and international mechanisms must be established to protect civilians. Türkiye stands ready to serve as an actor in shaping this process.

-The cause of Palestine and Gaza transcends borders; it is a common test for humanity. We must never forget the heavy price borne by human dignity when the world turned a blind eye to the tragedies of Bosnia and Rwanda. For this reason, Türkiye’s unwavering stance on Gaza is both a moral obligation and a strategic necessity.