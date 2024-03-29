Erdoğan says 'Century of Türkiye' offers municipal services overhaul

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed to usher in a new era in municipal services with his administration's "Century of Türkiye" vision, just days before the local elections set to take place on March 31.

"The Century of Türkiye will mark a new dawn for our cities with groundbreaking advancements in municipal services," Erdoğan proclaimed to a crowd of supporters in Istanbul on March 29.

The outlined vision's name signifies the country's transition into its second century since the declaration of the republic.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the nation, Erdoğan underscored the threat posed by terrorist organizations such as PKK, FETÖ and ISIL, which he claimed were obstructing progress toward the vision by aligning with imperialist agendas and coup plotters.

"We have overcome these threats with the help of God and the unwavering support of our nation," Erdoğan said.

The upcoming local elections, particularly in Istanbul, was the focal point of Erdoğan's rally speech, with criticism directed at the current municipality led by Ekrem İmamoğlu from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

"Unfortunately, the local governance movement that we started 30 years ago in Istanbul has stalled in the last five years, and even reversed itself. Since those who are supposed to manage the city have been busy with everything other than Istanbul, they have not even been able to maintain the projects they took over, let alone new projects," he said.

"Managing Istanbul is not a part-time job... You either serve Istanbul, or you neglect this city."

With İmamoğlu once again announced as the CHP's candidate, Erdoğan has been vocal about the paramount importance of reclaiming Istanbul for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The slogan "Istanbul again" has been a central theme in the party's election campaign.

"Our first priority for Istanbul is earthquake preparedness," Erdoğan said, pledging to address this issue with Murat Kurum, a former environment minister nominated by the AKP in the megacity.

The announcement comes amid heightened concerns following the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last year, claiming over 53,000 lives. Experts warn of the looming threat of a major earthquake in the Marmara region.