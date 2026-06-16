Ankara airport opens as Türkiye prepares for NATO summit

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has opened Ankara Airport and its connection roads, saying the capital’s growing diplomatic traffic has increased the value of transport and aviation investments.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Erdoğan said Ankara’s role in international diplomacy was strengthening as Türkiye hosted more foreign delegations and high-level meetings.

“Ankara’s position in diplomatic traffic is growing stronger,” Erdoğan said.

“Türkiye has now begun to become a place where the heart of international diplomacy beats.”

Erdoğan said the investments would support both air and road traffic in the capital, particularly as Ankara prepares to host the NATO Summit on July 7-8.

The project covers renovation and expansion work at Etimesgut Airport, also referred to as Ankara Airport, and new connection roads.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry had earlier said the airport’s runway was being extended from 2,450 meters to 3,000 meters, while its width was being increased from 42 meters to 60 meters.

The project also includes renewed taxiways, new parallel and connection taxiways, a 160,000-square-meter apron and a 4,800-square-meter state guesthouse.

Erdoğan said the two-stage airport project had been completed in eight months and that the facility was now ready for wide-body aircraft and official flights.

The connection road project includes a 12.5-kilometer route, with 6.5 kilometers designed as divided road and 6 kilometers as single road.

A 3-kilometer section will link the airport to the Ay Yıldız campus and the city center, according to the ministry.

The project also includes the 140-meter Ay Yıldız Bridge and the 40-meter Ankara Boulevard underpass.

Erdoğan said the bridge and connection roads would provide direct access for participants attending the NATO Summit.

He said the government would continue investments across Türkiye, arguing that its priority was not short-term politics but the future needs of cities.