  • May 30 2022 09:08:00

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan reiterates vow to fight terrorists in northern Syria

Turkey will continue to fight against terrorists in northern Syria, the country's president said on May 29.

"We are fighting against terrorists in northern Syria and we will continue it until they will be eradicated," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an event at Atatürk Airport marking the 569th anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul.

Turkey has launched its anti-terrorism operations to protect its borders, Erdoğan added.

Turkey marked the 569th anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul, hailing it as the momentous start of a new era.

During the event, a ceremony was held for the plantation of the first sapling at Ataturk Airport Nation’s Garden. The first sapling was planted with Erdoğan's participation.

Stressing that Mehmed the Conqueror has a unique place in history and in hearts since he had conquered Istanbul, which has been the apple of the eye of the world in every era, President Erdoğan said: “The conquest of Istanbul took place as a result of genius plans, tremendous efforts, masterful preparations, unprecedented sacrifices, and an unwavering perseverance and determination.” 

