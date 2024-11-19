Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit

Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO
Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned that the risk of famine in Gaza has reached "catastrophic" levels, urging world leaders to implement an immediate ceasefire.

“More than 2 million people in Gaza, or 96 percent of its population, lack access to healthy food and water. With increasing attacks and the approaching winter, the conditions of the people of Gaza are worsening day by day," Erdoğan told a G20 session in Brazil on Nov. 18.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye has delivered over 86,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories, which remain under an Israeli blockade.

"The risk of famine, especially in Gaza, has reached catastrophic levels according to international classifications," he said. "I call once again for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the face of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza."

The president praised Brazil’s initiative to establish a global alliance against hunger and poverty, commending the G20 presidency's focus on the issue.

“On the other hand, civilians whose lives have been upended by conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, especially in Gaza, must not be left to their fate,” he said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss bilateral relations and regional security. Erdoğan expressed concerns over Israel’s actions in Palestine and Lebanon, stating they pose a “global security risk” and that halting such actions would promote world peace.

Erdoğan also held informal talks with leaders of the Mexico-Indonesia-South Korea-Türkiye-Australia (MIKTA) platform, as well as Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

On. Nov. 17, Erdoğan met his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, ahead of the summit, commending his criticism of Israel.

He praised Lula's "stance against Israeli aggression," according to a statement from the Turkish president's office. He outlined Türkiye's efforts at the United Nations to curb arms sales to Israel and push for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian territories as part of a two-state solution.

He also criticized the United Nations for failing to prevent conflicts, particularly in Gaza, labeling the organization as "inadequate in addressing global crises."

Lula has previously accused Israel of "genocide" in Gaza and likened it to the Holocaust, a position shared by Türkiye. Israel and Brazil have withdrawn their respective ambassadors.

The meeting also focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Türkiye and Brazil, with Erdoğan emphasizing the importance of high-level dialogue in fostering a strategic partnership.

The two-day Rio summit brought together leaders from the world’s largest economies and covered topics such as global economic concerns, climate change and international security.

governance,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate

Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate
Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator

Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator
Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza

Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war

Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war
Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as 'unjustified'
EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue

EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿