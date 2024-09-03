Botaş signs long-term LNG supply deal with Shell

Botaş signs long-term LNG supply deal with Shell

ANKARA
Botaş signs long-term LNG supply deal with Shell

Turkish state energy company Botaş has signed a 10-year LNG supply agreement with Shell, with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

“Under this agreement, approximately 4 billion cubic meters of LNG will be delivered annually, totaling 40 billion cubic meters over the contract period,” Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The agreement also provides additional regional and global trade opportunities with options such as loading from the supply port and unloading at European terminals, said the minister, who met with Shell CEO Wael Sawan in Ankara.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also held talks with Sawan. The closed-door meeting at the presidential palace was held after the Botaş-Shell deal was inked.

Türkiye is now able to purchase half of the annual natural gas it needs through LNG ships, Bayraktar said, adding that studies are being carried out with both neighboring countries and international companies to create a balanced supply portfolio.

Pipeline gas and LNG supply agreements with Azerbaijan and Algeria have been renewed and Türkiye is currently trading natural gas with 34 countries, the minister added.

Thanks to investments in the infrastructure in recent years, Türkiye is now in a position to easily provide 70-80 billion cubic meters of natural gas supply annually, said Bayraktar, noting that with its annual consumption of 50 billion cubic meters, Türkiye has the fourth largest natural gas market in Europe.

The agreement will enable Botaş to expand its LNG access and use its extensive terminal and pipeline infrastructure to help Türkiye diversify its gas resources and become a major regional gas hub, the Turkish energy company said in a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US fines ratings agencies for significant recordkeeping failures

US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures
LATEST NEWS

  1. US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures

    US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures

  2. Cathay races to repair Airbus fleet

    Cathay races to repair Airbus fleet

  3. Lagos turns to waterways for green transport

    Lagos turns to waterways for green transport

  4. Fires millennia ago fortify Hittite mudbrick structures

    Fires millennia ago fortify Hittite mudbrick structures

  5. Reclaimed historical artifact on display at Troy Museum

    Reclaimed historical artifact on display at Troy Museum
Recommended
Reclaimed historical artifact on display at Troy Museum

Reclaimed historical artifact on display at Troy Museum
‘Cat town’ provides home to strays in Samsun

‘Cat town’ provides home to strays in Samsun
Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance

Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance
Turkish official calls for global response to Israels ongoing genocide in Gaza

Turkish official calls for global response to Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza
Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid
Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres
LÉtape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin
WORLD Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour

Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour

Pope Francis appealed Wednesday for religious unity to counter extremism and intolerance, as the longest tour of the 87-year-old's papacy got into full swing in Muslim-majority Indonesia.

ECONOMY US fines ratings agencies for significant recordkeeping failures

US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures

The U.S. market regulator charged and fined six major ratings agencies on Sept. 3, including Moody's, S&P and Fitch, over what it called "significant recordkeeping failures."

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿