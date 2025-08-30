Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received a delegation from the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), who were in Istanbul to attend the eight-day conference titled “An Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza.”

The conference, organized jointly by the IUMS and Türkiye’s Foundation of Islamic Scholars, brought together 150 Islamic scholars from 50 countries at the Democracy and Freedoms Island.

Erdogan met the scholars at the Hayreddin Pasha Mansion in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district.

Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul
