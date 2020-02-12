Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib over phone

ANKARA/MOSCOW

Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the latest developments in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria over phone, the Kremlin said on Feb. 12.

The phone conversation between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart came after five Turkish troops were killed and five injured in an attack by Assad regime forces in Idlib on Feb. 10.

The attack followed a similar one on Feb. 3 which killed seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.

According to Kremlin's statement, the leaders agreed to hold additional consultations via relevant departments.

"The two leaders continued discussions on various aspects of resolving the Syrian crisis, primarily in the context of the worsening situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

“The importance of full implementation of the existing Russian-Turkish agreements, including the Sochi memorandum of Sept. 17, 2018, was noted. For this purpose, it was agreed to conduct additional contacts through the relevant departments," read the statement.