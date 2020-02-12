Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib over phone

  • February 12 2020 12:38:00

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib over phone

ANKARA/MOSCOW
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Idlib over phone

Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the latest developments in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria over phone, the Kremlin said on Feb. 12.

The phone conversation between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart came after five Turkish troops were killed and five injured in an attack by Assad regime forces in Idlib on Feb. 10.

The attack followed a similar one on Feb. 3 which killed seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.

According to Kremlin's statement, the leaders agreed to hold additional consultations via relevant departments.

"The two leaders continued discussions on various aspects of resolving the Syrian crisis, primarily in the context of the worsening situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

“The importance of full implementation of the existing Russian-Turkish agreements, including the Sochi memorandum of Sept. 17, 2018, was noted. For this purpose, it was agreed to conduct additional contacts through the relevant departments," read the statement.

 

Turkey, Putin,

MOST POPULAR

  1. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  2. Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

    Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

  3. Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

  4. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  5. US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib

    US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib
Recommended
Joint Turkish-German operation targets telecom fraud

Joint Turkish-German operation targets telecom fraud
Turkish delegation to visit Russia for Idlib talks

Turkish delegation to visit Russia for Idlib talks
Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Turkey seizes 245 liters of counterfeit alcohol

Turkey seizes 245 liters of counterfeit alcohol
Defense minister to attend NATO meeting

Defense minister to attend NATO meeting
135 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

135 irregular migrants held in Istanbul
WORLD US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

U.S. warplanes carried out at least one airstrike in Syria's northeast Hasakah region after an incident at a checkpoint where U.S. soldiers killed one person, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 12.
ECONOMY Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Global energy-related emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide remained steady last year, with declines in the advanced economies balancing out a rise in the rest of the world, latest data has shown.
SPORTS 50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 50 Turkish athletes have so far qualified to represent their country in nine events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.