Erdoğan proposes vote on right to wear headscarf

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has proposed a nationwide vote on guaranteeing a woman’s right to wear a headscarf in state institutions, schools and universities.

“If you have the courage, come, let’s put this issue to a referendum... Let the nation make the decision,” Erdoğan said in remarks aimed at main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The CHP leader had proposed a law to guarantee the right to wear a headscarf to alleviate any fears his party would reinstate the ban.

“The Turkish people suffered most from polarization and discrimination. For the first time in our republican history, we are experiencing such a deep polarization. If we will look to the future all together as a nation then we should end this discrimination,” Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group on Oct. 4.

“We have so many open wounds. Those who want to bleed these wounds are politicians who want to keep their seats. We are coming to power to heal all these open wounds,” he said.

“Türkiye will reconcile internally and will make peace with the outer world. It’s enough that you are abusing the belief and sentiments of women,” he added.

In response, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) proposed a constitutional change that would “soon” be sent for approval to the parliament, where the party holds a small majority with its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The AKP and the MHP need at least 24 additional votes to take the constitutional amendment to a referendum.

“We have begun our works for a constitutional change within the frame our president has drawn. We will conclude our works and present it to Mr. President,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ told reporters late on Oct. 6.

Erdoğan said if the CHP wants to prove its sincerity over the matter, then these changes should be constitutional and the main opposition party should back the proposal to be given by the AKP.

“If this issue cannot be resolved in parliament, we will submit it to the people,” Erdoğan said.

Under Turkish law, changes require 400 lawmakers to pass without a need for a referendum and so the CHP would need to give its backing.

Otherwise, with 360 votes, a proposal can be put to the people.

The CHP officials underlined that the new constitution will be the business of the new government after next year’s elections. “We are honest in our move, but they [the AKP] are not,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, stressing they did not propose this for vote.