Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to introduce new policies aimed at protecting the family unit.

"Eliminating the line between men and women by being carried away by global winds will not make us modern, it will make us the plaything of imperialists and globalists," Erdoğan said at an event in Istanbul on Feb. 2.

He argued that these trends were contributing to declining marriage rates and rising divorce rates in the country.

“We will support our children at every stage of their lives, from birth to marriage,” Erdoğan said. “We will wage an uncompromising struggle for the mental and physical health of our children. We will implement new policies for the institution of the family.”

Erdoğan's comments came during a meeting with the women’s branch of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), part of a series of gatherings leading up to the party's major congress scheduled for Feb. 28.

"Today, women are the most damaged segment where dark projects are being implemented in the world and in our country," Erdoğan said. "It is imperative that we keep our nation away from this madness. Türkiye will continue to be one of the flag bearers of the fight against this perversion that is getting out of hand day by day."

The president said Türkiye sees women as "an inseparable part of the family."

"It is not possible for any political movement that excludes women to succeed and achieve its goals," he stated.

"If our votes are not at the levels we desire today, it means that we cannot effectively reach women, cannot explain ourselves and cannot conquer households from within."

Erdoğan also vowed that the country’s family and population policies would not be undermined by “global moral threats” that do not align with the nation’s values.

“Some will criticize us for standing up for the family, women, and children. They will direct all the arrows they have at us. We will definitely not step back,” he said.

“We will not allow our women, family and population policies to be sabotaged by marginal structures that are out of touch with the values of the nation and are very vocal.”