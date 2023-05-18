Erdoğan pledges not to leave quake survivors unattended

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed on May 18 that his government will continue to stand by the Feb. 6 earthquake victims.

“I hope we will heal our wounds together with state-nation solidarity. We will not leave our earthquake survivors unattended and will continue to stand by them,” he tweeted.

The parliamentary election resulted in the victory of the People’s Alliance, and there was a clear difference in the election of the president, Erdoğan said and stressed that this outcome “upset” Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

“On the night of May 14, we followed the ‘won’ theater they staged on the television screens, even though they knew the results. As the color of the ballots became clear, their lies were revealed. Despite this, they did not even apologize to their voters, whom they knowingly misled, nor to the public,” the president said.

The opposition “attacks” now the citizens, whose votes were not in favor of the Nation Alliance, Erdoğan said and continued, “We are witnessing attacks that are incompatible with human values.”

Erdoğan said the opposition was threatening the quake victims for ending the aid they send to the earthquake region and “kicking” them out of hotels.

“Not to mention the ugly campaigns on social media,” he said adding that the quake victims were “very disturbed by what happened.”

“Regardless of which party they vote for, all 85 million people are saddened by this recklessness. No one should be worried, and none of our citizens should despair in the face of this evil frenzy. It is our primary duty not to bring down the common conscience of our nation and humanity,” the president stated.

World leaders congratulate Erdoğan

Several world leaders congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over election results, the Communications Directorate said on May 17.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), were the leaders that wished Erdoğan success in the runoff vote.

