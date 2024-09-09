Erdoğan offers condolences for 8-year-old found dead

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that justice will be served for 8-year-old Narin Güran, whose body was found 19 days after she went missing.

Narin’s disappearance and death have gripped the nation, prompting widespread media coverage and statements of condolence from high-ranking officials.

“I want it to be known that I will personally follow the judicial process so that those who took our child from us receive the harshest punishment they deserve,” Erdoğan wrote on X.

"I pray for God's mercy on our girl Narin."

Narin was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21 near her home in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır. A large-scale search operation was launched, involving local authorities and her family, but efforts to locate her initially proved unsuccessful.

After 19 days, her body was found in a stream around one kilometer from her village on Sept. 8, still dressed in the clothes she had been wearing when she disappeared.

A funeral ceremony for Narin Güran was held in Diyarbakır on Sept. 9.

Following an autopsy process that lasted nearly 11 hours, Güran's body was handed over to her brother in the morning hours of Sept. 9. The body of the 8-year-old was found in a sack in a stream bed near her village.

The funeral took place in a neighboring village, though her coffin — wrapped in a bridal veil — was buried in her village.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy, conducted by a 14-member expert team, revealed no visible signs of trauma inflicted by sharp or ballistic weapons on Narin's body.

Due to extensive decomposition from prolonged exposure to water, the precise time of death could not be conclusively determined.

Further pathological and biological tests are scheduled to elucidate the cause of death. The sack and various samples have been sent to a more advanced laboratory in Istanbul for further analysis.

Security forces apprehended 24 individuals, including close relatives of the young girl. Among those detained are her mother, father, two brothers — one of whom had previously been detained due to a bite mark found on his arm — two uncles and the wife of another uncle, who was earlier arrested and remains the prime suspect as DNA samples from his car matched Güran’s.

Condolence messages

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also expressed his sorrow. “I pray for God’s mercy on our little Narin,” he said.

“As a result of the investigation that has been carried out meticulously since the first moment of the incident, we will follow the process so that those responsible receive the harshest punishment before justice.”

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş shared similar sentiments, saying, “The sad news about our little Narin has broken all our hearts. May God surround her with His mercy. My condolences.”

He added that those responsible for her murder would be held accountable “as soon as possible” and vowed to closely follow the judicial process.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç echoed these statements, pledging the thoroughness of the investigation being led by the chief public prosecutor's office in Diyarbakır.

“Those who are or were responsible for the death of our little Narin will be held accountable before justice,” he said.

First lady Emine Erdoğan also issued a written message.

"I pray to God for mercy on our daughter Narin... The death of our little child has broken our hearts," she said. "I hope that the murderers who took Narin's life will be held accountable in front of justice as soon as possible."

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş also issued a statement on X. “May our little Narin rest in peace. We will personally follow the process as the ministry to ensure that those responsible receive the heaviest punishment," she wrote.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel shared his condolences in a written message.

“I learned about the incident with great sadness,” he said. “I hope that the incident will be revealed in all its aspects and that the public will be informed quickly and accurately during this process.”

Preliminary reports suggest that Narin was killed, placed inside a sack and discarded in the stream.

Authorities had previously lowered the water level in the stream during the search but had not found the body at that time. Following a tip-off on Sept. 6, search efforts were refocused on the stream, leading to the discovery two days later.

The investigation is ongoing, with the only person currently under arrest being Narin’s uncle. Salim Güran has been charged with abduction and homicide after DNA evidence found in his car reportedly matched samples from Narin.

An earlier suspect, Narin’s 18-year-old brother, was released after DNA tests failed to link him to a bite mark found on his arm.