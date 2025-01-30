Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to prevent any attempts to influence Türkiye's judiciary.

"Certain groups that try to interfere with judicial processes are dreaming of the old Türkiye and trying to protect the privileges provided by that," Erdoğan said on Jan. 30 at an event in the capital Ankara.

More than 1,000 new judges and prosecutors were assigned to their new positions during the gathering.

“They want to do politics and journalism in a privileged area created outside the law... They think that the principle of the rule of law does not bind them. They think they can violate the constitution and laws," Erdoğan said.

"The rudeness of 'nobody can touch me' will eventually hit the hard wall of truth. No one in Türkiye can see themselves above the law."

Erdoğan vowed not to allow those who try to "regulate" the Turkish judiciary.

"You do not have to accept every decision made as unconditionally correct. We have also criticized some decisions in the past. However, we fought our battle on the basis of law," he said.

"We never resorted to pointing fingers at the judiciary or threatening it. We are all obliged to provide the necessary support for the judiciary to perform its duties properly."

The president's remarks came after he announced a judicial reform plan last week, which he said aims to "enhance the independence and efficiency" of Türkiye's legal system.

"We are implementing new victim-focused policies," Erdoğan told an event in Ankara on Jan. 23.

"We will build effective justice with the new strategy document based on the rule of law."

Key elements of the reform include increasing the number of courts and converting some single-judge courts into panels and aiming to conclude appeals and cassation reviews within six months.

Ensuring hearings are not postponed for more than two months, prioritizing cases where a reversal decision has been made and mandating electronic notifications to enhance judicial processes are also among the objectives.

The president also announced plans to raise the success ranking required for law school admissions and to introduce the position of notary assistant.

In terms of criminal law, Erdoğan promised to adjust crime sanctions to better protect rights and freedoms, introducing alternative sanctions to those that restrict liberty.

He highlighted intentions to increase penalties for traffic violations, shooting at public events like weddings and crimes related to physical integrity, freedom and environmental protection.