Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Syria, refugees

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with his German counterpart about recent developments including Idlib and the refugee crises, the Communications Directorate said early on March 3.

In a statement, the directorate said Erdoğan and Chancellor Angela Merkel also discussed bilateral relations.

On the refugee crisis, the directorate said Erdoğan stressed that everyone should fulfill their international obligations by sharing responsibilities fairly.