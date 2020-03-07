Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Idlib, migrants

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Idlib, migrants

ANKARA
Turkish president and German chancellor held a phone call on March 6 to discuss recent developments in northwestern Idlib province of Syria and asylum seekers who want to cross to Greece from Turkey to reach Europe.

With an agreement reached between Turkey and Russia on March 5 about Idlib, the protection of innocent civilians and the safety of Turkish soldiers who risks their lives for the peace in the region, were ensured, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the discussion with Angela Merkel, Erdoğan mentioned the humanitarian plight on Turkey's land border with Greece.

He slammed Greece’s decision to not take into account the EU’s foundation agreement and Geneva Agreement and considered it "a violation of international law and values of the EU's foundation agreement".

He also stressed the necessity to revise the arrangements between Turkey and the EU on migration.

Erdoğan on March 6 also talked with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic over the phone on the recent developments in Idlib and migrants, the Communications Directorate said.

During the phone call, the president stressed that the EU has an obligation to provide the necessary protection to refugees who have reached their borders, by complying with their international obligations.

He also said that closing the borders will not eliminate the responsibility of European countries under international law.

Plenkovic is also the president of the Council of the EU.

