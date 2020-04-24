Erdoğan, Merkel discuss COVID-19

  • April 24 2020 17:48:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The president of Turkey and chancellor of Germany discussed the current state of the fight against the novel coronavirus on April 24 in a phone call.

Bilateral issues and steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic were also on the agenda during the call between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After originating in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the U.S. currently the worst-hit regions.

 

