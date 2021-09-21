Erdoğan meets British premier, UN chief in New York

NEW YORK

Turkey’s president and Britain’s prime minister held a closed-door meeting on Sept. 20 in New York.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Boris Johnson at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, in Manhattan across from U.N. headquarters.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Trade Minister Mehmet Muş were also present during the meeting, which lasted 40 minutes.

Erdoğan separately met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

The meeting took place at the newly inaugurated Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, in Manhattan across the U.N. headquarters, attended by Minister Çavuşoğlu, Turkey's Ambassador to U.N. Feridun Sinirlioğlu and Volkan Bozkır, the president of the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan and Guterres discussed developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as Cyprus issue, according to a U.N. statement.

Earlier, Guterres attended the inauguration ceremony of the 36-story skyscraper.

The U.N. chief said it was an "enormous pleasure" to attend inauguration of new Turkevi Center which houses the U.N. permanent mission of Turkey, the Turkish Consulate General as well as the representation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Later, Erdoğan and Bozkır also held a closed-door meeting at the Turkevi Center.

The president also received a delegation from The New York Times newspaper during his visit to New York City.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın as well as the Chairman of the Board and Director General of Anadolu Agency Serdar Karagöz were present during the meeting.

The newly inaugurated Turkevi Center houses the U.N. permanent mission of Turkey and the Turkish Consulate General as well as the representation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Erdoğan on Sept. 20 has officially inaugurated the Turkevi Center in New York City. Speaking at its opening ceremony, which also featured a music concert, Erdoğan said the Turkevi Center will stand as a reflection of Turkey's place on the world stage ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, in 2023.

"We are proud" of the new center, said the president.



"Because for our nation and for our state, we have now bestowed a permanent work of art. We are proud because of we are adding to the silhouette of New York, with a sterling example of our historical and traditional architecture," said Erdoğan.

Bought from American tech giant IBM in 1977, the building served as Ankara's permanent mission to the U.N. and consulate general until 2013, when extensive renovations began.



The president said the building will serve for decades to come as a lasting symbol of Turkey’s diplomatic success.