Erdoğan: War, terror barons won't achieve goals in region

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that his government would not allow warlords or terror groups to succeed in their aims as Ankara pushes ahead with its "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

"By provoking the organization's [PKK] extensions in Syria, they are supporting the Zionists' ambitions in our region, who are pursuing the promised land," Erdoğan said on Sept. 6 at an event in the eastern city of Malatya, invoking a concept tied to Greater Israel ideology.

His remarks came as the government presses its "terror-free Türkiye" project. Under the initiative, PKK announced a ceasefire following a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, before later declaring its decision to disband and disarm.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara says the disarmament decision also applies to YPG, which it regards as PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

"We are working patiently, sincerely and calmly for a Türkiye where mothers' hearts are no longer scorched by the pain of losing their children and no more laments rise from any household," Erdoğan said.

"As we approach our goal, we see that the intensity of the attacks has also begun to increase. Those who feed on blood, conflict and instability have accelerated their campaigns in recent times."

Erdoğan vowed the initiative "will not be sacrificed to ambitions, miscalculations and imperialist games."

"Enough is enough. The war and terror barons will not achieve their goals, God willing. Our struggle to fortify our internal front by tearing down the wall of terrorism rising over our children's lives will continue with the same determination," he said.

"Our brotherhood will grow stronger, our affection will increase and our solidarity will be cemented, God willing. New doors will open for Türkiye and our region."

He also accused opponents of spreading disinformation to undermine the process, citing false reports aimed at alarming the relatives of fallen soldiers and misleading claims about the closure of village administrations in the east.

"They have mobilized all the tools at their disposal. Lies, provocation, slander and disinformation — you name it, they have it all," Erdoğan said.

"Their goal is clear: to slow down the ongoing process. But there's one thing they don't know: this time, we are very, very well-trained. We are prepared for any dark scenario. With God's permission, we will not fall into the trap they are trying to set."