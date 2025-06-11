Erdoğan marks 157th anniversary of Turkish Red Crescent

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has praised the Turkish Red Crescent on its 157th anniversary, describing it as a “deep-rooted army of goodness” with a long-standing humanitarian mission at home and abroad.

In a written message, Erdoğan recalled that the organization was founded in 1867 under the name "Ottoman Society for the Relief of Wounded and Sick Soldiers." He noted that it played a key role in the nation's struggle for independence, especially during times of hardship.

"Today, the Turkish Red Crescent provides critical services in disaster relief, international aid, refugee support, youth and education programs,” Erdoğan said. “Its volunteers bring hope to people around the world.”

The president emphasized the organization’s international reach, citing its presence in conflict zones such as Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Bosnia. “Whenever eyes search for the Red Crescent, it appears as a beacon of hope,” he added.

Erdoğan expressed gratitude to all staff, volunteers, and donors and called on the public to continue supporting the institution.