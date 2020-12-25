Erdoğan makes self-criticism of failing to make ‘progress’ in cultural arena

  December 25 2020

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 24 that his government contributed to the development and democracy of the country, but it failed to achieve the same progress in the cultural arena.

“I am saddened to see that while our government made great contributions to the democracy and development of our country, we could not make the same progress in our civilization and cultural cause,” Erdoğan said during his speech at the opening ceremonies of the Tunceli Museum, Konya Akşehir Stone Artifacts Museum and Bursa Turkish-Islamic Museum via video conference on Dec. 24.

“I know that the difficulties caused by the great communication revolution in the world, as well as our own negligence, are effective in this. We have to make more effort, focus more on this issue, and follow the work carried out more closely,” he added.

Erdoğan said that his government would focus on the field of culture and civilization in the forthcoming period.

“Hopefully, in the coming period, our top priorities will be efforts to bring our country to a position that is in line with our goals in the field of civilization and culture, with a vision for the future, ” Erdoğan stated.

Turkey,

