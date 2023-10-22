Erdoğan maintains phone diplomacy amid Gaza war

ISTANBUL
President Tayyip Erdoğan has engaged in a fresh series of diplomatic efforts amid the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, holding multiple phone conversations to address the crisis.

Erdoğan's office confirmed that he spoke with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to affirm "his intentions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza and provide medical treatment for the injured in Türkiye if necessary."

The president expressed his desire to secure a swift ceasefire in the region, stating that a lasting resolution demanded the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

In another call, Erdoğan discussed the situation in Gaza and efforts to prevent human rights violations and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Erdoğan criticized the Western countries for their stance, asserting that their actions exacerbated the violations in Gaza. He warned of "irreversible consequences if international efforts to restrain Israel were not intensified."

The Turkish leader emphasized the urgency of global action to address the humanitarian crisis in the conflict zone, a sentiment reiterated in his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two explored peaceful methods to resolve conflicts, particularly in Gaza.

Prior to a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Istanbul on Oct. 22, Erdoğan spoke with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The discussions revolved around the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Erdoğan stressing the importance of all nations raising their voices to expedite a ceasefire in Gaza.

During his conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Oct. 20, Erdoğan delved into human rights violations against civilians in Gaza and potential solutions. He condemned the "silence of Western nations" in the face of attacks on essential facilities such as hospitals, schools and places of worship, stating that this only fueled the crisis in Gaza.

Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict
