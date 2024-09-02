Erdoğan lauds Istanbul's global fame as tourism hotspot

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted Istanbul's prominence as a global tourism hub during an opening ceremony on Sunday.

“We have turned Istanbul into one of the world’s favorite destinations for cultural and congress tourism,” Erdoğan said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Rixos Tersane Istanbul, Erdoğan emphasized the city's popularity, citing Istanbul's role in hosting major international events such as the NATO Summit, the U.N. Humanitarian Summit, and the 13th Islamic Summit.

He said that Istanbul has welcomed global leaders and dignitaries, reinforcing its status on the world stage.

The president underscored Türkiye's vast tourism potential, offering a variety of opportunities spanning history, faith, culture, nature, health, and gastronomy. He advocated for year-round tourism, aiming to expand beyond just coastal attractions.

Investments in Türkiye’s cultural heritage have revitalized the sector, evidenced by increases in tourist numbers, average expenditure per tourist, and length of stay.

He highlighted Istanbul's inclusion in the Michelin restaurant guide in 2022, which significantly promotes Turkish cuisine.

Erdoğan also pointed out that modern infrastructure, including airports and highways, as well as the elimination of terrorism in southeastern and eastern regions, have enhanced tourism opportunities in Türkiye.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to welcoming investors who contribute to the economy, emphasizing, "For us, there are no local or foreign investors. There are investors who add value to the Turkish economy."

He pledged support for entrepreneurs driving economic growth.

Istanbul’s Continued Growth and Development

At the ceremony, Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy spoke about Istanbul's ongoing development in culture and tourism. He noted that the city, a centerpiece of Turkish-Islamic civilization, continues to grow with new cultural and tourism values. Istanbul set a record by hosting over 10 million visitors in the first seven months of the year.

Ersoy emphasized the importance of investing in culture and arts to enhance tourism, and emphasized the ongoing efforts to restore Istanbul's cultural and historical heritage.

The ceremony included Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Rixos Hotels Chairman Fettah Tamince, who expressed that Rixos Tersane Istanbul will offer a fresh approach to city hotel management as it becomes part of the city's vibrant memory.

 

