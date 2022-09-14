Erdoğan issues presidential circular on investment program

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a presidential circular on the investment program outlined from 2023 to 2025, with price stability appearing as the primary goal.

It was emphasized in the circular that maintaining price stability by reducing inflation, reducing the current account deficit and further strengthening fiscal discipline will be the main priorities.

“The main principle will be the allocation and efficient use of public investment resources in a way that will contribute to the targeted policies for the upcoming period in order to increase the speed and quality of public services,” the circular said.

“Within the scope of saving measures, new projects will not be included in the investment program covering 2023, except in obligatory cases.”

According to the circular, projects that do not directly serve the added value increase in the economy and the urgent needs of citizens will not be offered.