Erdoğan hosts Qatari emir to ink several agreements

ANKARA
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Ankara on Nov. 14 for discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the leaders signing a series of agreements aimed at strengthening ties.

Erdoğan greeted Al Thani with an official ceremony, joined by senior Turkish officials.

The delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Also present were Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, Erdoğan's chief foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin.

Following a formal photo session in front of Turkish and Qatari flags, Erdoğan and Al Thani held bilateral discussions before presiding over the tenth meeting of the high strategic committee between the nations.

Established in 2014, the body aims to deepen cooperation across sectors, including politics, economy, trade, defense, security, education and culture.

The leaders witnessed the signing of eight agreements, covering economic, cultural and defense initiatives.

"During my meeting with my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of the 10th session of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee in Ankara today, I reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our strategic relations in a way that serves the interests of both countries in all areas,” the Qatari emir said on X.

"I was pleased with the shared enthusiasm to enhance our bilateral partnerships and deepen our historic friendship,” he added.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has surged fivefold over the past decade, with over 1,000 Turkish companies now operating in Qatar and around 200 Qatari firms active in Türkiye.

The meeting came amid Türkiye and Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Both countries, which maintain ties with Hamas, have been working with regional and Western powers to mediate a ceasefire.

Erdoğan previously welcomed Al Thani in the Turkish capital on Aug. 8 to discuss the growing regional escalation following Israel’s killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Both countries were active in trying to broker a ceasefire but recent delays from Israel have cast doubt on the prospect of an immediate truce.

