RIO DE JANERIO
Erdoğan hopes for bolder steps toward peace from US

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday expressed his hope that once in office, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration will take "bolder, more prudent, and more supportive steps on the path to peace."

"I hope and wish that the U.S. administration takes bolder, more prudent, and more supportive steps on the path to peace," Erdoğan said at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was attending a summit of the G20.

Erdoğan lamented that the UN Security Council had turned into "an elitist structure that prioritizes the interests of its five permanent members over the rights of all 193 member countries."

The humanitarian cost of "Israel's state terrorism grows in region with Western support," Erdoğan said, warning that history would not forgive those who remain silent on Tel Aviv's actions in Palestine.

He reiterated the importance of more countries recognizing Palestinian statehood, which he said was "especially vital at this time."

Türkiye contributed to the "strong statements" on Gaza in the G20 summit declaration, Erdoğan added.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s support for people in Gaza, who have been facing relentless Israeli attacks for 14 months, Erdoğan said: "Even if we stand alone, as Türkiye, we will continue to stand by the oppressed."

Erdoğan urges NATO to review Russia’s nuclear doctrine revision

 

"We cannot proclaim that there is a positive aspect to a war in which nuclear weapons are utilized ... NATO officials should deliberate on this step taken by Russia and review it," Erdoğan said.

He also reiterated hope for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine. "I hope we can quickly achieve lasting cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia, securing peace the world is waiting for," Erdoğan said. It has been 1,000 days since Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The new doctrine says Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if it was subject to a conventional missile attack supported by a nuclear power.

The change comes after President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
