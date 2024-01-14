Erdoğan holds talks with MHP, İYİ Party heads after PKK attack

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken over the phone with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener in the wake of a deadly PKK attack in northern Iraq.

The conversations centered on the evolving situation in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations initiated in response to the harassment and infiltration attempt on a Turkish base in the Claw-Lock operation zone, which claimed the lives of nine soldiers.

Türkiye has been actively pursuing a series of offensives under the banner of the Claw operations since 2019, specifically targeting terror groups operating in northern Iraq, with a primary focus on the PKK.

Erdoğan's phone calls preceded a high-stakes security meeting at his office in Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace, where top officials gathered to strategize following the recent assault.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

