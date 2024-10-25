Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan convened a security meeting late on Oct. 24 in Istanbul after a terror attack in the capital Ankara killed five people and injured 22 others, security sources said. 

The assault occurred as Erdoğan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. Upon his arrival in Istanbul, the president met with several ministers and state dignitaries at Atatürk Airport’s state guesthouse. 

Among the attendants of the meeting were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, chief of General Staff Metin Gürak and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın, as well as several other state officials. 

The meeting primarily focused on Wednesday’s terror attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAŞ in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara and the steps needed to be taken in the ongoing fight against terrorism.  

Officials underlined that Türkiye will not permit the establishment of a "terror state" within its borders, reaffirming the country's commitment to fighting terrorism. 

The two terrorists were identified as PKK members, Yerlikaya announced shortly after stating that the terrorist organization is “highly likely” behind the deadly assault. 

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, elderly, and infants.

