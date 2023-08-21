Erdoğan holds high-level talks during Budapest visit

BUDAPEST

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's one-day visit to Budapest on Aug. 20 was marked by a series of diplomatic discussions as he engaged in talks with both Hungarian leaders and a contingent of international guests amid the backdrop of the World Athletics Championships hosted by Hungary.

Upon his arrival at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, Erdoğan, responding to the invitation extended by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was welcomed by European Union Affairs Minister Janos Boka, Chief of Protocol Anett Varga, Hungarian ambassador to Ankara Viktor Matis and Türkiye's ambassador to Budapest Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu.

The visit saw Erdoğan engage in bilateral and inter-delegation meetings with Orban. The talks, held at Orban's office at the Karmelita Monastery, centered around discussions on Türkiye-Hungary relations, the former's ongoing efforts toward full membership in the EU, as well as pertinent regional and global developments.

Erdoğan was accompanied by a delegation including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief advisor to the president for foreign policy and security, Karanis Ekşioğlu and Çubukçu were also among the delegation.

Amid the diplomatic exchanges, Erdoğan also took part in celebrations commemorating the Foundation Day of the Hungarian state and attended select events of the World Athletics Championship, being hosted by Hungary.

Notably, Erdoğan engaged in conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during the men's 100-meter race final at the stadium. The Turkish president also held bilateral discussions with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic and other dignitaries present at the festivities.

Erdoğan also received Zeljka Cvijanovic, the Serb member of the Bosnian presidency and Milorad Dodik, president of Bosnia's Republic of Srpska, following his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Athletics Championships, based in Budapest, kicked off with a thrilling array of events on its inaugural day. Competitions including the men's 20-kilometer walk, men's shotput and women's 10,000 meters were held. A notable highlight was national athlete Salih Korkmaz securing a place for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the men's 20-kilometer walk event.