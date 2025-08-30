Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday marked Türkiye’s Victory Day, describing the 1922 triumph over occupying forces as not only a military success but also a turning point in the nation’s struggle for survival and independence.

“August 30 is not only a military victory, but also the certification of our nation’s rebirth, its existential struggle and eternal independence,” Erdoğan said in a message released to mark the national holiday.

He stressed that the victory — achieved through the unity of the Turkish people and the sacrifice of its army — broke “the chains of captivity” and paved the way for the foundation of the Republic.

The president said the Great Victory inspired oppressed nations worldwide seeking freedom from colonial rule, adding that “the Turkish nation once again declared to the world that it can never be subjugated, that it will never accept captivity, and will never compromise its independence.”

Calling the legacy of Victory Day “a guiding light” for future generations, Erdoğan urged unity to carry the spirit of independence into what he has called the “Century of Türkiye.”

He also paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, his comrades-in-arms, fallen soldiers and veterans.