Erdoğan hails Turkish Red Crescent’s role in Gaza

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has praised the Turkish Red Crescent for its efforts in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

"The [Turkish] Red Crescent has never left our Gazan brothers alone since the day the Israeli attacks began," Erdoğan said at a meeting of the humanitarian movement’s Turkish affiliate in Ankara on May 5.

His remarks came as Israel’s security cabinet approved the expansion of ground operations in Gaza, raising concerns about worsening conditions for civilians.

"The [Turkish] Red Crescent plays an important role in alleviating the humanitarian crisis [in Gaza]," Erdoğan said. "In areas where no one can reach, our Red Crescent instills hope in the hearts of the grieving.

Erdoğan said the Turkish Red Crescent is not only active within Türkiye but also in conflict and disaster zones abroad.

"It rushed to the rescue wherever our country's support was needed, touching the lives of the victims," he said. "We are faced with a deep-rooted army of goodness that is our source of pride, both with its history and its services."

The president also addressed the government’s ongoing reconstruction efforts following the earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye in 2023, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions homeless.

He said the government has delivered the keys to more than 200,000 new homes, with a target of reaching 453,000.

“We will revive and build our cities until we make them more modern and stronger than before,” Erdoğan said, calling urban transformation “a matter of life and death for our country.”

He accused the opposition of politicizing recovery efforts and failing to unite with the nation during times of crisis.

“They cannot accept that solidarity in disasters is a national issue,” Erdoğan said.

"This group immediately resorted to exploitation [of the earthquakes]. They attacked our state with incomprehensible accusations and targeted aid organizations. When their work was done, they left heartbroken citizens alone with their tragedies and left without looking back."