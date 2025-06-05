Erdoğan hails 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid al-Adha message

ANKARA
Türkiye has entered a new era following the PKK's decision to dissolve and lay down arms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated, emphasizing that the country’s economy, foreign policy and security will be built on an even stronger foundation thanks to this achievement.

“We have placed the steps we have taken in the areas of economy, foreign policy and security on a firmer foundation with the process of a terror-free Türkiye. After the organization’s decision to dissolve itself and lay down arms, we entered a new phase,” Erdoğan said in a message on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha on June 5.

Türkiye will fully get rid of the five-decade-old terror problem through the "terror-free Türkiye" process, the president said, underlining that the government will never allow any initiative that will torment the souls of martyrs and their families.

“I believe that we will all embrace a stronger and more efficient future once we achieve the goal of a terror-free Türkiye in peace,” he stressed.

PKK declared on May 12 that it had decided to dissolve and disband itself in line with the calls by its jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, in February.

It is listed as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

PKK, which has its main headquarters and training facilities in northern Iraq, is bound to drop the weapons at the centers to be set in the region with the coordination between the Turkish and Iraqi governments.

Ankara is pressing that the process should be accomplished without delay and include all PKK-related organizations.

Genocide in Gaza must stop

 

In his statement, Erdoğan congratulated both the Turkish people and the Muslim world on Eid al-Adha, placing special emphasis on Gaza, where around 2 million Palestinians are deprived of basic needs and food due to ongoing Israeli military aggression and restrictions on humanitarian aid delivery.

“I also greet with respect on my country and nation’s behalf our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have been putting up an epic fight in Gaza and the occupied lands and displaying a dignified resistance in the face of Israel’s all the barbarities, and congratulate them from the bottom of my heart on Eid al-Adha,” he said.

“I hope that the ongoing instabilities in different places that are close to our hearts, Gaza, Sudan and Somalia in particular, end as soon as possible,” the president noted, underscoring the steps taken by Türkiye to give an end to the conflicts in its region.

“We as Türkiye do our utmost in order for the genocide in Palestine to be stopped, and for the war between Russia and Ukraine to be ended with a just peace. The meeting held in Istanbul on June 2 Monday was a historic step taken to end the bloody war that has entered its fourth year in our north,” he said, referring to the second round of direct talks between the two warring nations.

On Syria, Erdoğan said Türkiye appreciated the struggle the new administration has been putting out for the country’s national unity, territorial integrity and sustainable development.

“We believe that Syria will find lasting peace and return to its glorious days in the past with the help of all the brotherly countries,” he said.

Armenian PM congratulates Erdoğan

 

In the meantime, Erdoğan exchanged phone conversations with some world leaders to extend well- wishes for Eid al-Adha.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Erdoğan and the two discussed regional issues, particularly the ongoing normalization process between the two countries.

Underlining the importance of the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia for a comprehensive peace deal in the region, Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction on the Ankara-Yerevan dialogue.

Erdoğan also spoke with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The leaders discussed bilateral issues as well as global and regional developments.

