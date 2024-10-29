Erdoğan hails 'Century of Türkiye' as republic marks 101 years

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that only "a few obstacles" remain before reaching the "bright future we call the Century of Türkiye," as the nation celebrated its Republic's 101st anniversary.

Erdoğan led a delegation of state officials to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Türkiye, for the Oct. 29th Republic Day celebrations.

The presidential cortege proceeding along the Lion Road included Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, opposition leaders Özgür Özel (CHP), Devlet Bahçeli (MHP), and Müsavat Dervişoğlu (IYI Party), along with cabinet members, heads of higher judicial bodies, Chief of General Staff General Metin Gürak, force commanders, and other dignitaries.

In his message in Anıtkabir's special book, Erdoğan wrote, "At a time when regional borders are again being drawn with blood and tears as they were a century ago, we are taking all measures to protect our homeland and nation's security."

Earlier on Tuesday, in a video message, Erdoğan expressed gratitude to "all our friends and guests who share in the joy of our festival, both here and in different regions around the world."

"Today, we are filled with happiness and rightful pride as we celebrate the first anniversary of the new century of our Republic," he said.

The President paid homage to the Republic's founding figures, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, honoring Türkiye as "the latest and enduring link in a chain of states with a legacy spanning thousands of years."

He remembered the nation's martyrs and veterans, saying, "Every one of our brothers who fell to the ground like entering a rose garden for our independence, especially the martyrs we lost in the attack on TAI, the leading organization of our defense industry, will always live on in our hearts."

Emphasizing Türkiye's historical legacy, Erdoğan stated, "As a nation, we possess a deep-rooted state tradition of over 2,200 years, symbolized by the 16 stars in the Presidential Seal." He stressed the country's determination to "eternally uphold an independent, strong, honorable, and prosperous Türkiye."

The Turkish leader reaffirmed the country's commitment to its values, saying, "Both within our borders, in our region, and across the world, we will more firmly embrace our nation's ancient historical perspective and our civilizational values to establish peace, tranquility, security, and justice."

Addressing challenges, Erdoğan declared, "Neither terrorist organizations, nor those who seek to flood our region with blood and fire through expansionist ambitions, nor the imperialists who support and embolden them, can prevent us from achieving the goals of our struggle."

Looking to the future, the President expressed his desire to "open wide the doors to a Türkiye where we can foster joy instead of sorrow, share prosperity instead of hardship, and nurture hope instead of pessimism."

Erdoğan reiterated the government's commitment to the ideal of a "Great and Strong Türkiye," stating they are doing everything "undeterred by external and internal adversaries." He expressed confidence in emerging from this new era "with our Republic even stronger," citing "God's help, the wisdom and support of our people, and the political and military strength of our country."

The Turkish leader concluded by calling for unity, stating, "I wholeheartedly believe that all our citizens, regardless of background, creed, or political affiliation,