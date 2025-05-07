Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, offering condolences and support following a deadly attack on May 6, while addressing rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, Erdoğan extended his sympathies to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery for the injured. He emphasized Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time.

The leaders discussed the broader security situation, including the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Erdoğan welcomed Pakistan’s calm and restrained approach, calling it a responsible stance amid escalating pressure.

He also supported Pakistan’s call for an impartial, transparent, and credible international investigation into the attack, describing it as a constructive step toward stability in the region.