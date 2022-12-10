Erdoğan emphasizes cooperation with Bulgaria for border security

ISTANBUL
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Eroğan on Dec. 9 emphasized the need for effective cooperation with Bulgaria to deal with border security.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev, Erdoğan said: "We focused on the need for effective cooperation in the management of irregular migration."

“During today’s talks, we discussed our developing and deepening relations as two neighborly countries. We are in a period when both the Balkans and the global system face great challenges. Therefore, we believe our solidarity as two NATO allies should be stronger than ever. We have reaffirmed our shared will to further advance our relations on a bilateral, regional and global scale,” he added. 

Noting that they also discussed economic and trade relations as well as effective cooperation on managing irregular migration, Erdoğan said: “Last year, our bilateral trade volume reached $6 billion. We will boost our efforts to achieve our shared goal of $10 billion as soon as possible.”

“Our cooperation will further advance with the completion of the border gates on the Bulgarian side, and especially with the strengthening of the food inspection infrastructure,” President Erdoğan said. “I would like to take this occasion to thank once again to President Radev for his support to our businessmen, who have invested over €2.5 billion in Bulgaria. Cooperation opportunities on energy security were also on our agenda.”

Stating that the Bulgarian Turks constitute a strong bridge between Türkiye and Bulgaria, Erdoğan said: “As you all know, I pay special attention to protect our shared cultural heritage. In this spirit, we restored and reopened the Iron Church in Balat in 2018. It is our sincere wish that the Ibrahim Pasha Mosque in Razgrad be restored and reopened for prayer as soon as possible.”

Noting that bilateral visits will contribute to deepening the neighborly relations, Erdoğan said: “On behalf of myself and my nation, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Bulgaria, our friend and ally. I hope President Radev’s visit will lead to auspicious results for our countries and region.”

