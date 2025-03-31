Erdoğan discusses global issues with world leaders

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held phone calls with world leaders on March 30 to discuss regional and global issues, as well as to extend Eid greetings.

Erdoğan spoke on Monday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said.

A presidency statement said on X Macron, who initiated the call, extended Eid greetings to Erdoğan and the Islamic world.

During an earlier phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Erdoğan said Ankara will continue to work with Algiers to halt the ongoing Israeli attacks in Palestine and ensure a ceasefire is established, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Türkiye will continue to make efforts to enhance the relations between the two nations through steps to be taken and visits to be made, he added.

In a separate phone call with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the national leader of the Turkmen people and chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Erdoğan said efforts will continue to further advance cooperation in all areas.

The call also addressed regional and global issues.

Later in the day, Erdoğan also held a phone call with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the directorate said.

The two leaders discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.

"President Erdoğan stated during the call that the relations between Türkiye and Indonesia have developed in a pleasing direction, and this progress will continue through mutual visits and steps to enhance cooperation," it added.

The Turkish leader also held a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral ties between the two nations.

The strength of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye is "pleasing," Erdoğan said, adding that the cooperation will continue to increase in the upcoming period.

Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

During the call, the Turkish president said that efforts will continue to advance the high-level strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

Erdoğan also held a phone call with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

The call addressed the global and regional issues, as well as bilateral relations between the two nations.

“President Erdoğan stated that the Eid was met with sadness due to Israel's atrocities in Gaza, and underlined that Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Palestine on every platform,” the directorate said.

Erdoğan also held a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The two leaders discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral ties between the two nations.

“Drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Palestine, President Erdoğan stressed the importance of standing in unity against Israel’s aggressions, and noted that efforts should be intensified to reach a permanent ceasefire and establish peace,” the directorate said.

The Turkish leader also held a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The call addressed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

“Stating that Türkiye will not leave Gaza alone under Israeli oppression, President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye will continue to explain Palestine's just cause,” the directorate said.

Erdoğan also held a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

“During the call, President Erdoğan said that the cooperation between Türkiye and the Kyrgyz Republic will continue to develop in every field,” the directorate said.

Erdoğan extended his Eid greetings to all the leaders.