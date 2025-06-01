Erdoğan discusses global issues with Hungary's Orban, Bulgarian counterpart

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in separate phone calls with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In his call with Radev, Erdoğan noted that efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are still ongoing, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Stressing that Bulgaria's sensitive policy on this issue is being closely followed, he said Türkiye is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul in order to establish peace in the region.

Erdoğan emphasized that relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria are improving, with significant progress being made in all areas. Efforts are ongoing to advance cooperation between the two countries in the defense and energy sectors, he added. 

In his phone call with Hungary's Orban, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors. He noted that upcoming meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Consultation Mechanism will further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish leader also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Orban during the call.

Türkiye and Hungary upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013 with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. In recent years, their ties have continued to expand, with growing collaboration in political, economic, and cultural fields.

 

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May
