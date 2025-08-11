Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Aug. 11 for the signing of a peace declaration with Azerbaijan, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to continuing technical talks with Yerevan to normalize bilateral ties.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Pashinyan exchanged a phone conversation to discuss efforts to reach permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia after they signed a declaration through the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 in Washington.

Erdoğan hailed Pashinyan for the agreement, underlining the importance of this valuable step for the peace and stability of the region. He also stressed that achievement in Washington should be supported with concrete actions.

Erdoğan also underlined that technical talks between Türkiye and Armenia for the normalization of bilateral ties will endure.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a declaration with the participation of Trump to demonstrate their will and commitment for a permanent peace. They also agreed to link Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan Autonomous Region through a corridor on Armenian lands which will be developed and run by American companies.

It is called Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity or TRIPP. This route will also link Türkiye to Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan also spoke with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev on the phone over the weekend and congratulated him for the agreement.