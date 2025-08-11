Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

ANKARA
Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Aug. 11 for the signing of a peace declaration with Azerbaijan, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to continuing technical talks with Yerevan to normalize bilateral ties.

 

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Pashinyan exchanged a phone conversation to discuss efforts to reach permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia after they signed a declaration through the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 in Washington.

 

Erdoğan hailed Pashinyan for the agreement, underlining the importance of this valuable step for the peace and stability of the region. He also stressed that achievement in Washington should be supported with concrete actions.

 

Erdoğan also underlined that technical talks between Türkiye and Armenia for the normalization of bilateral ties will endure.

 

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a declaration with the participation of Trump to demonstrate their will and commitment for a permanent peace. They also agreed to link Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan Autonomous Region through a corridor on Armenian lands which will be developed and run by American companies.

 

It is called Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity or TRIPP. This route will also link Türkiye to Azerbaijan.

 

Erdoğan also spoke with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev on the phone over the weekend and congratulated him for the agreement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules

Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules

    Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules

  2. Erdoğan speaks with Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin talks

    Erdoğan speaks with Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin talks

  3. Balıkesir quake severely damages over 190 buildings, minister says

    Balıkesir quake severely damages over 190 buildings, minister says

  4. Özel backs Bahçeli’s call for resolution in municipal cases

    Özel backs Bahçeli’s call for resolution in municipal cases

  5. Musk says he plans to sue Apple

    Musk says he plans to sue Apple
Recommended
Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules

Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules
Erdoğan speaks with Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Erdoğan speaks with Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin talks
Balıkesir quake severely damages over 190 buildings, minister says

Balıkesir quake severely damages over 190 buildings, minister says
Özel backs Bahçeli’s call for resolution in municipal cases

Özel backs Bahçeli’s call for resolution in municipal cases
Parliament’s anti-terror panel meets to set work schedule

Parliament’s anti-terror panel meets to set work schedule
Efforts continue to contain wildfires across Türkiye, as residents evacuate

Efforts continue to contain wildfires across Türkiye, as residents evacuate
Fidan to host Botswanas top diplomat

Fidan to host Botswana's top diplomat
WORLD ‘Nothing will be left’: Israel prepares for Gaza City battle

‘Nothing will be left’: Israel prepares for Gaza City battle

In a dense urban landscape, with likely thousands of Hamas fighters lying in wait, taking Gaza City will be a difficult and costly slog for the Israeli army, security experts say.

ECONOMY Musk says he plans to sue Apple

Musk says he plans to sue Apple

Billionaire SpaceX, Tesla and X owner Elon Musk says he plans to sue Apple for not featuring X and its Grok artificial intelligence chatbot app in its top recommended apps in its App Store.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿